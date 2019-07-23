Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.87. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

