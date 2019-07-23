Generation Development Group (ASX:GDG) Trading Down 4.6%

Generation Development Group Ltd (ASX:GDG) was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.51 ($0.36) and last traded at A$0.52 ($0.37), approximately 32,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.55 ($0.39).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

About Generation Development Group (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Limited provides life insurance, and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers tax-effective investment solutions; investment bond products; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry services.

