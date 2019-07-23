General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 136,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,903,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 309,755 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,185,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

NYSE GE traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,339,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,260,430. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

