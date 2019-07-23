Gayn Erickson Sells 40,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,041.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 189,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,982. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 24.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.
