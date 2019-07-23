Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 968 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 41,879 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 92,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 479,075 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 7,363,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director David M. Thomas bought 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

