Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 927 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Viacom by 5,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 62,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,115 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIAB shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Viacom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of VIAB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

