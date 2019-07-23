Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 139.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

ABC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 51,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,184.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $442,532.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,179 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,781. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

