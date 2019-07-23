Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $598,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 102.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 159,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $5,781,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.