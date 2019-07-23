Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,153,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,913,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $71,781,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,378.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 572,650 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 681,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 428,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.82. 567,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,818. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $535,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $99,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,658 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

