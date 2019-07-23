Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encana by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 34,570,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,490,000 after buying an additional 11,430,978 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Encana by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,195,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Encana by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,775,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871,376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Encana by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,378,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,284 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encana by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,554 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encana alerts:

ECA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Aeroflex in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

In other Encana news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,600 shares in the company, valued at $169,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $36,838.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,016.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 111,450 shares of company stock worth $585,738. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encana stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 866,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encana had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.