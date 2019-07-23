Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 258.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.33.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

