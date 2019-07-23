Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.63. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 25,050 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

