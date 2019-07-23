GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. GALAPAGOS NV/S makes up approximately 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

GLPG traded down $6.37 on Tuesday, hitting $181.27. 277,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.65 and a beta of 1.54. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $191.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

