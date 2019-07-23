Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,639 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,271 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in BP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in BP by 71.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in BP by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.