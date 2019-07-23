Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Allergan by 25.9% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 215,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 42.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,265 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AGN. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.27.

AGN stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.89. 3,804,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,753. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

