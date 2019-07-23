Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 910 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $179,057,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $147,966,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,496,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,914 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,130,000 after purchasing an additional 752,831 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 94.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,107,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,804,000 after purchasing an additional 539,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $3,098,242.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,203,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $97,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,546. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,234. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

