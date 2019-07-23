Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,382 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,679,000 after acquiring an additional 644,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,461.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $8,392,500. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $255.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.17. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.