Fulton Bank N.A. Has $32.65 Million Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Fulton Financial comprises 2.2% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 1.18% of Fulton Financial worth $32,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,422,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 753,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 199,091 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 767,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 178,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

In related news, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $50,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,318.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Campbell sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $249,145. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,361. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.51 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

