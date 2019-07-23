Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,169,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,101,000 after buying an additional 312,465 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,105,000 after buying an additional 704,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 29,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.52.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,804. The stock has a market cap of $281.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $280.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $664,195.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $2,219,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,299 shares of company stock worth $87,391,455. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

