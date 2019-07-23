Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $824,350,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,753,662,000 after buying an additional 6,347,718 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 170.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after buying an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $119,790,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,578,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several research firms have commented on UTX. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

