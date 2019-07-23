FSD Pharma (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) Trading Down 7.3%

FSD Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 153,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 267,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About FSD Pharma (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of the indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for various central nervous system disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and irritable bowel syndrome.

