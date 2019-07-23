Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Set at $89.00 by Barclays

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a $89.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. GMP Securities cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.44.
NYSE FNV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.46. 599,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.90. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 83.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
