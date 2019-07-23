Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Set at $89.00 by Barclays

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a $89.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. GMP Securities cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.44.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.46. 599,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.90. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 83.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.