Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Vodafone Group by 277.2% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 881.1% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,113. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.67%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

