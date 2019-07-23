Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,762,000 after buying an additional 76,561 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 174,390.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 620,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,996,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,351,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 446,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,343,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,900.25. 219,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,729. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,852.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,063.61.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

