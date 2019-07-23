Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $8.69 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.38. 379,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $113.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

