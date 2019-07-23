Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 111.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,158.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter.

SPYD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 493,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

