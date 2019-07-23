Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 0.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 285,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 256.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 73,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,689 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $81,045.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 20,265 shares of company stock worth $358,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 952,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

