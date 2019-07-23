Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,900 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,479,000 after purchasing an additional 987,103 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,273,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

CAT stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

