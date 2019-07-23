Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 378.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,808 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $109.49. 2,329,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,892. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $110.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.46.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

