Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071,332 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 434.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 794,238 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $12,396,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15,169.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 247,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,737 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $6,641,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,027,000.

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. 1,434,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

