Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 860 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apache by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. 3,152,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.79. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $95,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,410. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $298,500. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

