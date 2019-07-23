Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FOSL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 726,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $465.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.97 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Martin Frey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,406 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 383,098 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 569,821 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 186,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,698 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 226,265 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 132,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.