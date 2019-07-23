Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,039,000 after purchasing an additional 775,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,640,000 after purchasing an additional 788,247 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,975,000 after purchasing an additional 299,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,859,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $635,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

