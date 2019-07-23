Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 6.1% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Booking by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 20,055.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $6.55 on Tuesday, reaching $1,900.25. 219,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,729. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,852.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.34 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.61.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

