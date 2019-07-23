Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes $2.21 Million Position in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,383,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,697,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,074,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMCR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,811. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $11.77.

Amcor (NASDAQ:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

