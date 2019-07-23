Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,400 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 172,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,096. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $97.40.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $862,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,200,459.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,636,653 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.