Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 21,307 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,307 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 256,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,143,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.01.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.82. The stock had a trading volume of 978,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $205.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

