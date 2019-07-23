Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases Shares of 13,100 Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter worth $321,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 52.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 45.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 29.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nomura set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.15.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $4.95 on Tuesday, hitting $155.91. 58,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,572. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.17 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $18,939,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $950,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,605 shares of company stock worth $38,968,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

