Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases Shares of 10,900 Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Vorsheck bought 686 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.56 per share, for a total transaction of $165,024.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,722,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.00. The stock had a trading volume of 83,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,009. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $268.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.69.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $594.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

