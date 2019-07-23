Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dell were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dell by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rory P. Read sold 24,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,363,069.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $15,880,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,612 shares of company stock valued at $65,253,728. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DELL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,492. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.53.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

