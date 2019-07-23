Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.34 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $128,928,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,472,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 817,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CBRE Group by 209.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 969,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 656,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CBRE Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,533,000 after purchasing an additional 653,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 662.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 538,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,650,000 after buying an additional 468,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,080,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dara Bazzano sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $59,482.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,766 shares of company stock worth $2,461,995 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. 690,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,077. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

