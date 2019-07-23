Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,604,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,031,000 after acquiring an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,315,000 after acquiring an additional 513,992 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $568,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,535,000 after acquiring an additional 469,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,441,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,404,000 after acquiring an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $5,557,300. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. 143,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.75. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

