FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. FirstEnergy also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.68-0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $57.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.13.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,537. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

In other FirstEnergy news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.