FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of FE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. 2,509,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other FirstEnergy news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

