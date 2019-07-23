First United Bank Trust Sells 510 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First United Bank Trust reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,737,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,001,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

