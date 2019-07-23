First United Bank Trust Sells 175 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

First United Bank Trust lowered its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,703,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 971,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,576,000 after acquiring an additional 223,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.58.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total value of $3,774,827.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

