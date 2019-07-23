First United Bank Trust Sells 170 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.11. 704,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,172. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of FTS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

