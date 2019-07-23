First United Bank Trust Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

In other news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.10. 830,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,937. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

