First United Bank Trust Purchases 285 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.5% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,074,161,000 after acquiring an additional 317,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after acquiring an additional 683,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,482,289,000 after acquiring an additional 383,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $4,053,892.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.31. 2,382,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,265. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.17. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

