First United Bank Trust Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,157,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,357,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $829,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In related news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,624,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,867,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

